K’taka HC disqualifies JD(S) MLA, gives relief for appeal

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disqualified Janata Dal(S) MLA B.C. Gowrishankar and also imposed a ban on contesting elections for six years in connection with indulging in election illegalities.

However, the single division bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav gave him relief by issuing a stay on the order for one month.

Gowrishankar represents the Tumakuru Rural constituency. His rival BJP candidate Suresh Gowda had filed a complaint against him. It was alleged that Gowrishankar had offered group health insurance schemes for elders and children through Maruthi Seva Trust, in which his family members are trustees, during the 2018 Assembly elections.

The counsel for Gowrishankar prayed that since the elections were already declared, the verdict would affect him. The bench had stayed its order for 30 days.

Gowrishankar will have to appeal before the Supreme Court and obtain a stay for the High Court order. Otherwise, he won’t be able to contest elections for the next six years.

