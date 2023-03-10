INDIA

K’taka HC raps govt for inaction on taking back ‘encroached’ land from Kumaraswamy

Karnataka High Court on Friday took the government to task for not taking action to get back alleged encroached land from the former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his relative ex-minister D.C. Thammanna.

The bench also expressed its displeasure over non-submission of report after comprehensive investigation on Thursday. The summons have been issued in this connection to Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.

The court has asked both the officers to be present before the court and submit their explanations on why the government has failed to take back the encroached land.

The contempt petition in this regard was submitted by social activist S.R. Hiremath to the division bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa.

The bench also did not agree with the affidavit submitted by the Secretary of the Revenue Department.

“The Lokayukta has directed the Revenue Department to conduct a comprehensive investigation regarding encroachment in 2014. But, why the government had not taken any action?” Justice Veerappa questioned.

The matter has been adjourned to March 15.

Late MP G. Made Gowda had submitted a complaint with Lokayukta alleging encroachment of more than 14 acres by former CM Kumaraswamy, Tammanna and his relatives near Ketaganahalli near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta had ordered a comprehensive probe by the Revenue Department in 2014. The High Court had also upheld the order. The petitioner S.R. Hiremath had submitted a contempt petition alleging that the High Court orders in this regard are not being honoured.

20230310-170002

