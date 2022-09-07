INDIA

K’taka HC tells special court to reconsider corruption case against Yediyurappa

NewsWire
0
0

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the special court for MP/MLAs to reconsider the corruption case against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, recently nominated to the highest decision-making bodies of the BJP, the Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

The bench, headed by Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav, gave the order in connection with a petition filed by social activist T.J. Abraham demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Yediyurappa and his family members.

The petition alleged that misusing power during his tenure as Chief Minister, Yediyurappa and his family members had received bribes to the tune of hundreds of crores from Ramalingam Construction Company for giving it contracts for housing projects of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The special court has dismissed the private complaint against Yediyurappa and others for not taking prior consent of the Governor. The High Court has set aside this order and directed the lower court to reconsider the decision.

The petition has made Yediyurappa’s son and BJP Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, Yediyurappa’s daughter’s son-in-law, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, IAS officer Dr G.C. Prakash and others as parties in the corruption case.

The bench further stated that the special court will take a call on the registration of the FIR and probe. The case was registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC on November 11, 2020.

The decision of the court may prove a setback for Yediyurappa is gearing up to lead the BJP in Karnakata in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

20220907-213405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forces rescue 3 Manipur workers kidnapped by terrorists

    CGST sleuths bust Rs 185 crore fake ITC scam in Mumbai,...

    Modi suggests setting up High-Power Police Technology Mission

    Why Kathak is meditation for this Sufi dancer