INDIA

K’taka: Hectic activities in Cong camp; high command ready with ’50:50 formula’

NewsWire
0
0

Buoyed by the reports of “being very close to the seat of power in Karnataka”, the Congress camp witnessed hectic activities on Friday, a day ahead of the announcement of the poll results.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the high command is ready with a ’50:50 formula’ for the post of Chief Minister.

According to sources, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are the prominent contenders for the post of the Chief Minister.

Considering the intense competition between the two, Congress high command has come up with a 50:50 formula to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Though, the tradition of the Congress is to give the power to one who is in-charge of the party, this time exception is being made because of Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are already busy getting the support of future MLAs across the state.

The requests are made to them to extend their support.

Former deputy chief minister and senior Dalit leader G. Parameshwara has met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held talks.

After the meeting, Parameshwara claimed that he had not discussed anything about the CM’s post with Kharge. “I will not create confusion by talking about this matter. The party high command will decide who is going to be the future CM.”

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa said a claim will be made for a Lingayat as CM if Lingayat candidates get elected in more numbers. The Congress party has given 51 tickets to Lingayat community candidates.

20230512-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s Shopian

    Global mobile ad spend to reach $362 bn in 2023

    Rajasthan’s classroom on wheels initiative to bridge digital divide

    Hyderabad MMTS trains cancelled for 3 days