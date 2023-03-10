INDIA

K’taka High Court cancels board exams for 5th, 8th standards

NewsWire
The Karnataka High Court on Friday cancelled the board examinations for the fifth and eighth standards from this academic year. The ministry of education was all set to hold the board exams from this academic year.

The bench headed by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur opined that as per rules, the board exams for fifth and eighth classes could be held from the next year.

RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the public exams for fifth and eighth standard students. He had challenged the new evaluation process from the academic year 2022-23 in an order dated December 12, 2022.

The petition was submitted before a single bench seeking a stay on the order. The appeal was filed before the division bench later.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi has also opined against conducting public exams. The single bench order has been given following the direction of the division bench.

The board exams for the fifth and eighth standards had faced stiff resistance. Parents had questioned the necessity of board exams for these classes, when the CBSE does not hold exams for them. It was alleged that the education department is encouraging the tuition mafia.

The proposal to hold board exams for lower classes was dropped earlier also when S. Suresh Kumar was the Minister for Education due to stiff opposition by the parents.

