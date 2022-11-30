INDIA

K’taka High Court quashes petition questioning ban on PFI

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a petition questioning the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and upheld the decision of the central government in this regard.

The petition was submitted by the president of PFI’s Karnataka PFI unit Nasir Pasha. The single bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna pronounced the verdict.

The PFI was banned for five years by the union government for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill dignitaries, planning anti-national activities and for having close links with terror outfits.

Nasir Pasha had questioned this move and submitted a petition in the High Court. The court, after taking cognizance of the petition, had reserved orders.

Counsel Jayakumara S Patil, who argued for the petitioner, submitted that the union government without giving valid reasons, imposed a ban on the PFI. The government should have given a reason for taking such a decision. The ban had been imposed without giving any time to place its arguments and against the UAPA Act.

Arguing for the central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the PFI is carrying out anti-national activities. He stated that the PFI is indulging in violence and its members are creating an atmosphere of fear in the society.

20221130-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    117 school students test Covid positive since Sep 1

    realme C30 rejuvenates entry-level segment with cutting-edge, vertical stripe design inspired...

    Vivek Agnihotri: ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflects stark reality of Pandits’ exodus

    Baloch lawmakers in Pakistan set to sink Prime Minister Imran Khan