INDIA

K’taka Hindu Mahasabha chief arrested for threatening industrialist

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police have arrested the Hindu Mahasabha state president, Rajesh Pavithran on charges of threatening an industrialist and attempting to extort money from him, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused had threatened the industrialist that he would make his private information public on social media. Following the complaint, the Surathkal police arrested the accused.

Police said that industrialist Suresh, who lives in Kavoor, was considering partnering a business with the accused Rajesh Pavithran. However, Suresh had backtracked after growing suspicious about his (Pavithran) activities.

The accused got angered with this and forcefully took away his laptop. Pavithran allegedly demanded extortion money and gold. He had also threatened that he would “cut his limbs off if he failed to give him money”, said the police.

The accused had threatened that he would put all his private information on the laptop in public domain. Suresh then lodged a case with the police. The case is also lodged against one Dr. Sanija.

20221215-113402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Dalit youth dies ‘mysteriously’, family alleges honour killing

    HP scholarship scam: ED attaches assets of educational trust

    SC declines info under RTI on elevation of top court lawyers...

    Fake post on Shraddha Walkar-like case goes viral in Assam; police...