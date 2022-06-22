A Hindu outfit in Karnataka has slammed the statement by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath that Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan does not belong to the civic agency.

Vishva Sanatan Parishat President S. Bhaskaran has alleged that Tushar Girinath has made a “deal” with Muslims.

Earlier on Wednesday, taking a U-turn, BBMP announced that it does not own the property.

Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner on Wednesday said that Idgah Maidan located in Chamarajpet is not owned by the BBMP. He also said that BBMP does not have any authority to respond to the submissions seeking permission to celebrate Independence Day in the premises of the ground.

After his statement, Bhaskaran alleged, “BBMP Chief Commissioner has gone mad. He should confess if he had made any deal with Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan.”

He further said that RTI documents given by BBMP clearly state that Idgah Maidan is its property. There are no documents which prove Wakf Board’s claim that the land belongs to them.

“I have documents which prove that the Idgah Maidan belongs to BBMP. I had doubts about the deal when BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath held a meeting with MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan,” Bhaskaran said.

He appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take cognisance of the matter and give justice to Hindus.

“If Chief Minister Bommai is not capable of managing this issue, let him submit resignation. We will speak to the next CM. I will release details of the discussion between Tushar Girinath and Zameer Ahmad Khan,” he said.

“They (BJP) forget Hindutva after attaining power,” he charged. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will speak to the BBMP Chief Commissioner and get details about the development.

