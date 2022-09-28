Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the country for five years.

“The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in coordination with various state police departments had carried out raids on PFI workers and gathered evidence,” he said.

He further stated that PFI was one of the religious fundamental forces which indulged in pitting the youth of the country against the nation. The move to ban PFI is good in the view of maintaining the integrity and unity of the country.

This is also a step which was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in the country, the Home Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has given directions to take up strict vigilance across the state against the backdrop of the move. The local police have been directed to conduct peace meetings with the Muslim community leaders.

It has also been directed to take those who try to disturb peace into custody. The central government has also issued warnings to take preventive measures in this regard.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has given directions in localities where Muslims live in more numbers. The orders have been issued to lock all the PFI’s offices in the city.

The notification of the union government has mentioned the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. It has also mentioned the proposal of the Karnataka government to ban PFI.

