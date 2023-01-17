Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the Sabarimala temple in Kerala like a common devotee and paid obeisance to Lord Ayyappa.

Photos and videos of his visit have gone viral on social media.

Home Minister Jnanendra performed rituals and participated in maladharanam programme in Bengaluru and headed straight to Sabarimala.

Without using any VVIP facility and access, minister Jnanendra, along with a few people from close circle, walked down to the temple, climbed 18 steps and offered payers.

He walked with Irumudi kettu, (a small bag with two compartments with pooja items) tied on his head. Devotees without irumudi kettu are not allowed to pass through the stairway to reach the shrine.

The simplicity and devoutness of the minister Jnanendra was much appreciated by the people. He visited Sabarimala on Monday and returned to Bengaluru on the same day.

20230117-125801