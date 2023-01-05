Following a warning by the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) and attacks by the JD (S), Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Thursday that action will be taken against the accused K.S. Manjunath aka Santro Ravi in a rape case.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that if there are any complaints against Santro Ravi, legal action will be initiated against him without any hesitation.

Asked about former chief minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Santro Ravi has links with ministers, Araga Jnanendra said Kumaraswamy must have all the information on him.

“Whatever it is, action will be taken. If he is involved in any criminal activities, the police will initiate action,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that he does not know any Santro Ravi. “Kumaraswamy should give information in this regard,” he said.

The ruling BJP was accused of protecting Ravi in Mysuru district of Karnataka. The victim, a Dalit engineering graduate, had filed a rape complaint in Vijayanagara police station of Mysuru city against Santro Ravi, her husband.

The victim had claimed that before marriage, she had gone to the accused’s residence seeking a job. He offered her a job and when she reported for duty, he gave juice laced with drugs and raped her in March, 2019.

She had alleged that the accused threatened her life and got married to her forcibly. Even after marriage, the accused had continued to harass and assault her.

Alagoodu Shivakumar, district convener of the Dalit Sangharsh Samithi, has warned that if the BJP government does not initiate action in this case, they would stage protests throughout the state holding the government responsible.

“Action should be taken against accused Santro Ravi. He has political connections, the government should take the case seriously,” he warned.

JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had claimed that Santro Ravi had connections with all the state ministers. “BJP leaders should reveal who supplied girls to ministers staying in a Mumbai hotel at the time of the collapse of the Congress and JD (S) coalition government?” Kumaraswamy said.

Seventeen ministers of the BJP government have taken a stay order from the court in connection with broadcasting of their videos, he said.

Meanwhile, an audio recording of Santro Ravi talking disrespectfully to a senior police officer has gone viral. In the conversation, he asks the cop to address him as ‘sir’. He maintains that the Chief Minister himself addresses him as ‘sir’.

20230105-201002