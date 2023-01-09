Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has challenged JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to prove allegations made against him in connection with counting bundles of currency notes at his residence.

Citing a photograph of absconding accused Santro Ravi sitting in front of bundles of currency notes, Kumaraswamy had charged that the picture was taken at Janendra’s residence.

The former Chief Minister further stated that it was the advance bribe money for the post of the ACP in the police department.

“Kumaraswamy’s allegations reflect his frustration. They are blatant lies. He served as the Chief Minister and issued statements against me with total irresponsibility,” Jnanendra stated.

“He should prove the charges against me. I have ordered an investigation against Santro Ravi. I have also asked the police to probe regarding my role, if there is any. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also assured fair probe in the cases against Santro Ravi.

“I don’t know why he is indulging in defaming me and what he is gaining out of this. He knows how I function,” the Home Minister added.

Talking about his photographs with Santro Ravi, the Home Minister said that thousands of people take pictures with him.

The ruling BJP government is accused of protecting Santro Ravi in a rape case.

The victim, his wife, a Dalit Engineering graduate had filed a rape complaint in Vijayanagara police station of Mysuru city.

She had charged that before marriage he had raped her and after marriage continuously abused her and her family members.

The matter had taken a political turn with Kumaraswamy alleging that Santro Ravi supplied women to a Mumbai hotel at the time of collapse of the coalition government headed by him.

The legislators from Karnataka were lodged in the Mumbai hotel after they resigned for their posts.

