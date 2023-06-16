INDIA

K’taka honour killing: Minor girl strangled to death by father, brother

A minor girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in a case of honour killing.

The tragic incident occurred after the 17-year-old victim, Netravati’s family became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused — Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram — have been arrested.

According to the police, the victim belonged to a Scheduled Tribe and was staying at a hostel during which she fell in love with Kumar.

The girl was reported missing two weeks ago, but her parents found her and brought her back home on June 9.

When the girl did not agree to end the relationship with the boy, the accused persons forced her to drink poison.

When the girl resisted them, her father Parashurama, brother Shivaraju, and uncle Tukaram strangled her to death with a rope.

They family had claimed that thegirl died after consuming the poison and also performed her last rites.

However, sensing suspicion, villagers complained to the police.

The police had initially registered a case of suicidal death, but after a probe, it was converted into a murder case and arrested the accused persons.

