INDIA

K’taka institute announces free education for Kashmiri Pandits

NewsWire
An educational institute in Karnataka has announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits settled across the country after their displacement from their home land.

Subramanya Nattoj, the convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district, made this announcement on Saturday.

Moved by the plight of Kashmiri Pandits after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, Nattoj visited Jammu and then decided to provide free education to children of Kashmiri Pandits.

He has come out with a plan to provide free education from sixth standard to graduation. He also announced free hostel facility for them.

Nattoj said the institute has already got four Kashmiri Pandits admitted to the institute.

“It will cost up to Rs 80,000 per student for a year to get education in this institute. The other facilities would cost them Rs 50,000 annually. But all facilities would be freely available to the children of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

