The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory restricting the entry of students, employees and others into the state from Kerala till the end of October amid fears of the outbreak of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health department has requested the authorities and other private players to see to it that people postpone their travel plans till the end of October.

Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department, stated that all administrators, and principals of educational, nursing, paramedical institutions have been advised to instruct their wards to defer their return till the end of October. Further, they should direct their students and other staff not to travel to Kerala from Karnataka for the same period.

Similar guidelines have also been issued to all the administrators, owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories and industries. People have been advised to defer their plans to visit Kerala till the end of October.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing Covd situation in Kerala. It has been observed that students and employees arriving in Karnataka from Kerala with negative RT-PCR report are testing Covid positive during a repeat test, Akthar said.

The number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

