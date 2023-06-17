The government is mulling bringing the responsibility of operation and maintenance of new airports under the ambit of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), official release from the large and medium industries ministry stated on Saturday.

KSIIDC is a body functioning under the department of large and medium industries.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil stated that talks will be held with the union government about the operation and maintenance of new airports.

Further, he said, “Shivamogga airport is ready to commence operations and the directorate of civil aviation has given approval for the same.” Likewise, the government also intends to operate and maintain the Vijayapura and Hassan airports which are under construction, Patil said.

It would be good if we operate and maintain the new airports on our own hereafter and it is going to fetch financial benefits, he opined.

Citing an example he said that the Shiradi airport is being operated and maintained by the Maharashtra government itself. This model is being followed in 2-3 other states also, he explained.

The state has set up an airport in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. However, this has been handed over to the airport authority. Instead of this, there will be local benefits if we run ourselves, the minister claimed.

