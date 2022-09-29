Karnataka’s Minister of Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R Nirani, kicked off the Europe roadshows for Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2022 in London on Thursday.

Leading the delegation, the minister said, “The State of Karnataka offers an excellent industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and industrial-friendly policies. The delegation is here to invite potential investors to the forthcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled in November (2nd to 4th) in Bengaluru.”

“We aim to showcase Karnataka as the go-to destination for investment. With the key themes of resilience, innovation, sustainability and equity, we are committed to setting Karnataka’s development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing our strong ability to ‘Build for the World’,” he added.

The Karnataka government is offering European investors a host of incentives in roadshows meant to attract large companies to come ‘Build in India’. A delegation led by Karnataka Industries Minister will meet a host of potential investors in the United Kingdom, France and Germany to invite them to the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru on November 2-4.

GIM 2022 is a flagship investor event for Karnataka. The purpose of the event is to showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem of Karnataka, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialization across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries, E.V. Ramana Reddy, who is part of the State delegation said, “Karnataka State is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing & sustainability sectors. Through meetings with top companies in the UK and other European markets, we are looking for collaboration opportunities and to engage with global businesses and thought leaders across sectors. We expect investments in aerospace, defence, pharma, life sciences, auto, EV and related sectors.”

Along with Murugesh R Nirani and E. V. Ramana Reddy, the delegation also includes Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, along with other senior officials from Karnataka government.

During the week-long roadshow, the delegation will be meeting the representatives of UKIBC, Field International, Rolls Royce, Incora, Eaton, Hinduja, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systems, Saint Gobain, Infra Week India, Thales, Thyssenkrupp, Henkel, Bayer, and Mittlestand, wherein the minister will be showcasing the industry-friendly policies of the state and present Karnataka as an ideal investment destination for the European companies.

The delegation will also meet Mona Neubaur, Deputy Prime Minister of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia at Dusseldorf.

20220929-211202