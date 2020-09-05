K’taka Labour Minister Hebbar tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Labour and Industrial Development Shivaram Hebbar has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today, I and my wife tested positive for coronavirus,” said Hebbar.

The 64-year-old Minister from Yellapur said he in home quarantine on the advice of his doctors as there are not many symptoms.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar wished Hebbar a speedy recovery from the virus.

“I hope that my cabinet colleague and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar will soon recover from coronavirus and get back to his daily duties,” said Sudhakar.

