The language row in Karnataka — Hindi versus Kannada, seems to be again rearing its ugly head in the backdrop of recent developments on allegations of Hindi imposition by actress-turned-politician Ramya, and ill-treatment of dancer and choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan for not knowing Kannada by an official in Bengaluru airport.

Both incidents have led to ‘Kannada versus Hindi debate’ on social media.

A video of an auto driver asking a passenger in Bengaluru why he should speak in Hindi to a passenger has also gone viral and sparked a debate.

In the video, the auto driver is seen refusing to talk with the passenger in Hindi even as she requests him to speak in Hindi. He, however, continues talking to her in English.

“Why should I speak in Hindi? You are in Karnataka, first you should speak in Kannada,” he says in Kannada. After the arguments and counter arguments, the woman gets down from the auto-rickshaw, and goes away. This video also has gone viral on social media.

Kannada actress-turned-Congress politician Ramya, also known as Divyaspandana, had stirred a controversy by stating that India is not all about Hindi and Bollywood.

Ramya stated: “I am also really glad ‘Naatu Naatu’ was performed in Telugu – about time the world knows that India is not just Hindi. India is not just Bollywood. Stereotyping is lazy thinking.”

An incident of dancer and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan being insulted by an immigration officer for not knowing Kannada language has come to light at the KempeGowda International Airport at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Khan has alleged that the official questioned him for not knowing Kannada language despite being born in Bengaluru and used “threatening tone”.

“I am a proud Bangalorean. But, what I have faced today is unacceptable. You should always encourage people to learn any local language but not demean them for not knowing it. And you should not pull your parents’ name into it,” Khan wrote on his social media account.

The dancer had challenged him and finally stated that, “well this is what I get to represent my city and win national accolades, that I have to prove myself to these brutes at Bengaluru airport.”

The incident has stirred a controversy and Khan is getting support from many people.

