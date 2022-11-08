INDIA

K’taka Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Unpardonable crime by seer, says Yediyurappa

NewsWire
0
0

Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday came down heavily on the rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru saying that the seer has committed an “unpardonable” crime which is known to the world.

Talking to reporters in Udupi district of Karnataka, the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member said that he did not expect the prominent seer to stoop so low. “It should be condemned by all and the Chitradurga Mutt seer should get stringent punishment,” he stated.

This is the first time Yediyurappa has reacted in connection with the development.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the law will take its own course in the case.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of rape accused seer is ending on Tuesday and he will be produced before the Second Additional and Sessions’ Court in Chitradurga with the other accused.

Second accused Rashmi, who was a warden of ladies hostel, third accused Paramashivaiah, former manager of the mutt will also be produced along with him. The police are seeking the custody of accused Rashmi for further investigations.

Karnataka police have officially stated that the charges against jailed Lingayat seer have been proved during the course of investigation. Chitradurga SP K. Parashurama had stated that the charges against accused number two, lady’s hostel warden Rashmi and accused number four Paramashivaiah have also been proved.

20221108-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rupee gains 19 paise to close at 79.71 against US dollar

    Markets to trade with positive bias in the last week of...

    Samajwadi Party spokesman booked for kidnapping

    Hariom Pipes rises over 3% on NSE