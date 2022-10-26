INDIA

K’taka Lingayat seer honey-trapped, tortured, forced to end life

NewsWire
0
0

The investigation of the suicide case of Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Sri has revealed that the deceased seer had been honey-trapped, tortured, and forced to end life, police sources said on Wednesday.

The investigations have also suggested that another Lingayat seer who is eyeing the position, is behind this conspiracy.

Police also explain that a team of 10 to 15 persons, including politicians, worked and executed the plan. The deceased seer was systematically honey-trapped and blackmailed over release of photos and videos of his private movement, police said.

The Kudur police who are investigating the case have already taken few persons into custody. The deceased seer had mentioned about the torture and honey-trapping in his death note, police said.

SP Santosh Babu has stated that there is no pressure on the police regarding the investigation of the case. Although, few names are written in the death note, there is no mention of anyone in particulr responsible for his suicide.

The seer was found hanging on Monday under mysterious circumstances in the mutt. Further investigation is on.

20221026-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s T20 cricket success in CWG could enable game’s entry into...

    Delhi govt issues notice to 3rd int’l airline for flouting Covid...

    Rejection of Kerala Tableau: K’taka Cong attacks BJP, RSS

    IND v SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep, Pant, Chahar, Ashwin in playing...