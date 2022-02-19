HEALTH

K’taka logs 1,137 Covid cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs

By NewsWire
Karnataka logged 1,137 new Covid cases against 3,870 discharges and 20 deaths on Saturday. The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 13,431. The positivity rate for the day was 1.43 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.75 per cent.

Karnataka logged 1,333 new Covid cases against 4,890 discharges and 19 deaths on Friday.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru urban came down to 646 against 1,901 discharges. The city reported 8 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases have come down to 6,398 in the city.

Yadgir (2), Uttara Kannada (9), Raichur (9), Koppala (7), Kolar (6), Davanagere (2) and Gadag (2) Chikkaballapur (7), Chikkamagalur (3) and Bidar (5), Bengaluru Rural (5) and Bagakot (7) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. No district in the state reported Covid cases in three digits.

