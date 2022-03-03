HEALTH

K’taka logs 382 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

By NewsWire
0
10

Karnataka logged 382 new Covid cases against 689 discharges and 10 deaths on Thursday. The total active cases in the state came down to 3,890.

The Covid positivity rate and case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.04 per cent and 2.61 per cent respectively.

Bengaluru reported 239 new cases against 340 discharges and four deaths. The number of positive cases stood at 2,630.

Ramnagar, Raichur, Mandya, Haveri, Davanagere and Bagalkot districts recorded zero cases.

Most of the districts recorded Covid cases in single digits. The state has administered 10,09,62,774 doses of Covid vaccination.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 188 cases against 816 discharges and 12 deaths.

20220303-225803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.