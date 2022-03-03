K’taka logs 382 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka logged 382 new Covid cases against 689 discharges and 10 deaths on Thursday. The total active cases in the state came down to 3,890.

The Covid positivity rate and case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.04 per cent and 2.61 per cent respectively.

Bengaluru reported 239 new cases against 340 discharges and four deaths. The number of positive cases stood at 2,630.

Ramnagar, Raichur, Mandya, Haveri, Davanagere and Bagalkot districts recorded zero cases.

Most of the districts recorded Covid cases in single digits. The state has administered 10,09,62,774 doses of Covid vaccination.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 188 cases against 816 discharges and 12 deaths.

20220303-225803