K’taka logs to 233 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka logged 233 new Covid cases against 648 discharges and six deaths on Friday. The total active cases in the state came down to 3,469.

The Covid positivity rate and the case fatality rate for the day at stood at 0.48 per cent and 2.57 per cent repectively.

Bengaluru reported 163 cases against 331 discharges and two more deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases stood at 2,460.

Vijayapura, Ramnagar, Koppal, Chikkamagalur, Bidar and Bagalkot districts recorded zero cases of Covid and most of the districts recorded Covid cases in single digits.

The state has administered 10,11,17,802 doses of Covid vaccines.

On Thursday, the state logged 382 new Covid cases against 689 discharges and 10 deaths.

