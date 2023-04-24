INDIA

K’taka Lokayukta raids at govt officials’ residences across state

NewsWire
0
2

The Lokayukta sleuths on Monday are conducting raid and search operations at residences of government officials across Karnataka for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

In Bengaluru, raids are being carried out at the residence of the ADGP attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at Yelahanka locality.

According to Lokayukta sources, simultaneous raids are on in Davanagere, Bellary, Bidar, Kolar and other districts.

Gangadharaiah is the ADGP of BBMP whose residences are being searched. A team of 15 officers are conducting raids at his residences in Yelahanka and Mahalakshmi layout. The team is headed by a SP, one DySP ranking officer and an inspector.

The sleuths led by Lokayukta SP Umesh are searching Taluk Panchayat CEO N. Venkateshappa’s residences and properties at multiple locations in Kolar district. Houses of JESCOM AEE Hussain Saab in Bellary and Bengaluru are being raided.

Searches are also underway on the premises of Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swamy’s residences and properties at six locations simultaneously in Anandnagar of Bidar, Mudubi in Basavakalyan town.

Executive Engineer Suresh Meda’s residence in Gurunagar of Bidar and office in Noubad are also being raided.

The Lokayukta officials are present in DCF Nagaraj and Tehsildar Nagaraj’s residences in Davanagere.

20230424-095605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PAAS members level graft allegations against Hardik, misuse of platform

    Lucknow varsity teachers to begin week-long protest

    LG turning down proposal to withdraw weekend curfew ‘unfortunate’, says Delhi...

    Gen Rawat had good academic connection with TN