INDIA

K’taka Lokayukta raids: Rs 40L cash, Rs 1.90 cr worth valuables seized, tehsildar arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths have arrested Tehsildar Ajith Rai following the raids on his residence and properties in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, said officials.

Sources said that the sleuths found Rs 40 lakh cash and Rs 1.90 crore worth valuables. The authorities have also seized documents relating to 100 acres of properties in and around Bengaluru. These properties were purchased in benami names of the accused officers’ friends, relatives, sources said.

The Lokayukta had got information about Ajith Rai owning four Fortuner vehicles, four Thar jeeps and a Land Cruiser. The authorities got the purchasing bill of a Land Cruiser worth Rs 2.5 crore. They said that the accused officer was not forthcoming with the information on this luxury vehicle following which details were gathered for seizure of the vehicle.

The sleuths also got the information that the officer was using a Rolls Royce vehicle also. Sources said that he had purchased 95 acres of land in Doddaballapur town located close to Bengaluru. The accused had purchased 35 to 40 acres of farm in his brother’s name in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru International airport, sources said.

The Lokayukta sleuths got information on the accused officer having built a posh house in Eduthore near Bengaluru and owning 10 to 15 flats in Bengaluru. The raiding officers also seized 16.2 litres of foreign brand liquor bottles worth Rs 1.45 lakh.

The raids were carried out for almost 30 hours at his residences and his arrest was made following finding of assets disproportionate to his wealth.

The sleuths are going to present him before the court in 24 hours. Sources said that Ajith Rai was involved in brokering the purchase of land with big real estate companies, MNCs in and around Bengaluru. He maintained cordial relations with all political party leaders. He was alleged to have protected the illegal properties of the rich from demolition drives. He was recently transferred from K.R. Puram from the post of tehsildar without showing any posting.

2023062931173

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Building portion collapse in Gurugram: SC issues notice to Chintel India

    240 arrested over Prophet row violence, Bengal govt tells Calcutta HC...

    Batting for women empowerment, PM Modi seeks votes for double engine...

    Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be placed under...