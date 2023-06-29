Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths have arrested Tehsildar Ajith Rai following the raids on his residence and properties in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, said officials.

Sources said that the sleuths found Rs 40 lakh cash and Rs 1.90 crore worth valuables. The authorities have also seized documents relating to 100 acres of properties in and around Bengaluru. These properties were purchased in benami names of the accused officers’ friends, relatives, sources said.

The Lokayukta had got information about Ajith Rai owning four Fortuner vehicles, four Thar jeeps and a Land Cruiser. The authorities got the purchasing bill of a Land Cruiser worth Rs 2.5 crore. They said that the accused officer was not forthcoming with the information on this luxury vehicle following which details were gathered for seizure of the vehicle.

The sleuths also got the information that the officer was using a Rolls Royce vehicle also. Sources said that he had purchased 95 acres of land in Doddaballapur town located close to Bengaluru. The accused had purchased 35 to 40 acres of farm in his brother’s name in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru International airport, sources said.

The Lokayukta sleuths got information on the accused officer having built a posh house in Eduthore near Bengaluru and owning 10 to 15 flats in Bengaluru. The raiding officers also seized 16.2 litres of foreign brand liquor bottles worth Rs 1.45 lakh.

The raids were carried out for almost 30 hours at his residences and his arrest was made following finding of assets disproportionate to his wealth.

The sleuths are going to present him before the court in 24 hours. Sources said that Ajith Rai was involved in brokering the purchase of land with big real estate companies, MNCs in and around Bengaluru. He maintained cordial relations with all political party leaders. He was alleged to have protected the illegal properties of the rich from demolition drives. He was recently transferred from K.R. Puram from the post of tehsildar without showing any posting.

