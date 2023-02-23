Social activists, under the aegis of Praja Nyaya Vedike organisation, has demanded Karnataka Lokayukta B.S. Patil to resign due to the serious allegations against his family and misuse of power.

Adarsh R. Iyer, Co-President of Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), explained on Thursday that the group of activists had met Lokayukta Justice in this regard on Wednesday and conveyed their demand to him directly.

“The Lokayukta was defiant in his response and explained about the civil suit, MFA and the corresponding complaint at Karnataka State Bar Council against his wife and son. He denied all the allegations made as baseless and false,” he said.

The social activists conveyed to the Lokayukta that they were not concerned with the civil cases taken up by his family as it is their profession.

They further reiterated the fact that they were more concerned about the claims of misuse of power of Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil by his family members Lokayukta and previously as the member of 1st committee of High Court of Karnataka in addition to fixing of judges, he explained.

The social activists attributed these allegations to the very audio purportedly to have the voice of Shobha Patil, the wife of current Lokayukta who is supposed to have claimed to have fixed judges for particular cases, misused her husband’s power as Lokayukta and member of 1st committee of High Court of Karnataka, Iyer stated.

With such serious claims of misuse of power by the wife of current Lokayukta, the social activists demanded in right earnest that the Lokayukta should at least temporarily step down from his office in order to uphold the glorious tradition, history and majesty of the Office of Karnataka Lokayukta, he said.

