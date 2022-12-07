The situation in the areas along the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka continued to remain tense on Wednesday, officials said, adding police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

A heavy police cover continued in the city of Belagavi, and the district (Belagavi), as well. The services of buses have been halted from both sides, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The services of 320 buses belonging to the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plying to various destinations in Maharashtra were cancelled fearing violence.

The officials said the Maharashtra government buses also did not cross into Karnataka.

The KSRTC buses would be stopped near Kolhapur and Miraj border and an infrastructure has been set up to provide space to 150 buses, officials said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the private vehicles that have taken “advantage of the situation” are charging Rs 100 for 20 km, spelling troubles for the poor and the middle class people.

Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that for the last 10 days, “there is a tense atmosphere in Karnataka-Maharashtra border region”.

A total of 13 platoons of policemen were deputed in Belagavi district and six platoons of police force in Belagavi city have been deputed.

“The police have not used force on people or protesters. We will not allow any untoward incident or damages in Karnataka,” Alok Kumar said.

Initially, a Karnataka bus was targeted in the Dound region of Maharashtra. Later, similar incidents happened in Kolhapur and Meeraj rural areas, he said.

“After these incidents, to prevent retaliation I personally went to Nippani and a meeting was held with the Maharashtra police officers… Maharashtra ministers announced their visit to Karnataka, then the situation turned tense,” he said.

People who attacked trucks in Karnataka were taken into preventive custody. Suo moto cases have also been registered.

“No one should be hurt no matter which state they belong to… our state police are striving for that,” Alok Kumar said.

