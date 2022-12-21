INDIA

K’taka, Maha border dispute: Congress slams BJP government

Congress Karnataka unit on Wednesday charged that the union government and the state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have failed to address the border dispute.

Opposition leader from Congress party Siddaramaiah stated that BJP is ruling at the Centre and they are in power in Karnataka and Maharashtra. But, they have failed to address the border dispute, he said.

He was reacting to the statement of NCP leader Jayant Patil that Maharashtra should raise the height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka to rein in the situation.

He maintained that despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking both the state leaders not to rake up the issue, Maharashtra leaders have continued to issue statements regarding the border dispute.

“If leaders of Maharashtra talk according to their whims and fancies, we can also talk very well on those lines,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Earlier the Maharashtra government demanded implementation of the Mahajan Commission report. As per the report of Mahajan Commission, the border issue between two states had been solved. In spite of this, Maharashtra state is raking up the issue, he explained.

Siddaramaiah further charged that leaders of Maharashtra have no respect for law. They are unleashing goondaism regarding border dispute.

All three governments, at the Centre and state level in both the states have failed to manage the situation, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, both the houses of Karnataka legislature have decided to pass a resolution unanimously against Maharashtra state reiterating the stand of the state regarding the border dispute.

Earlier also, Karnataka had passed resolutions over the issue.

