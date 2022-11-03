INDIA

K’taka makes tracking devices mandatory for transport vehicles

NewsWire
0
0

Emergency panic buttons and location tracking devices have been made mandatory for all public and private transport vehicles in Karnataka. The decision was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday to “ensure the safety of passengers, especially women and children”.

The move is expected to contribute significantly to safety on the highways as the GPS devices will alert the authorities of any overspeeding vehicles.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, state Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that 6.8 lakh vehicles will come under the ambit of the project to be implemented with support of the Central government.

“60 per cent of the funding will be provided by the Central government, and the state government will bear the remaining costs,” Madhuswamy elaborated, adding that one of the aims of the initiative is to curb crimes against women.

Once the project is implemented, the government will centrally monitor the vehicles. This will also enable the government to clamp down on tax evaders and misuse of transport permits, the minister asserted.

20221104-024004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If needed, will recommend CBI probe into Phogat murder case, says...

    Odisha CM asks officers to work with more commitment

    German, Indian Navy chiefs discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

    25 injured in fire at Bharat Rasayan factory in Guj’s Dahej