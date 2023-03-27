INDIA

K’taka man held for assaulting wife for not giving birth to male child

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police have arrested a man for assaulting his wife for not giving birth to a male child in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the incident had been reported from Sonahalli village near H.D. Kote town. The arrested person is identified as Chandru. Police explain that Chandru married Shivamma and they had two daughters.

Chandru was not happy with this and tortured Shivamma for not giving birth to male child. Chandru’s parents Rame Gowda and Kempamma also supported him and they also tortured Shivamma.

The elders of the family tried to convince Chandru and her parents about not insisting on male child and stop torturing Shivamma. Chandru, not bothering about anything, started assaulting his wife.

Unable to take the torture, Shivamma has filed complaint against her husband in H.D. Kote police station. The in-laws have disappeared fearing arrest. The police have taken up further investigation.

20230327-102803

