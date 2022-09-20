INDIA

K’taka man held for transporting beef, 4 arrested for torching his vehicle

A man has been arrested for illegal transportation of beef while four others have been arrested for torching his two-wheeler in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur town.

According to the police, Hidayat Ulla, a resident of Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, had gone to Hindupur town in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to purchase beef on scooter.

On September 16, 11 p.m., Hidayat, who had purchased 80 kg beef to prepare the dish for a family function, lost balance and fell when suddenly a vehicle appeared in front of him, and the road was strewn with the beef, he was carrying.

After noticing the public approaching towards him, Hidayat ran away. The enraged public gathered on the spot torched Hidayat’s bike.

Hidayat had lodged a complaint in this regard with Doddaballapur police station on September 17.

The police lodged a case under IPC Section 435 and arrested the accused who torched Hidayat’s bike. Hidayat was also arrested for illegal transportation of beef.

