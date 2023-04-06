INDIA

K’taka: Man held in rape-murder case of 85-yr-old woman

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police have cracked the horrific rape-cum-murder case of 85-year-old woman in Hassan district, and arrested the culprit, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested person is identified as 32-year-old Mithun Kumar. The incident had come to light in Yarehalli village in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district on April 2. The naked body of the old woman with her head smashed was found at a farm.

The police after taking up the investigation had suspected the role of the accused who was involved in attempt to rape case on an aged woman five years ago. After being detained and grilled by the police, the accused had confessed to the crime.

Police explain that the victim, an aged woman not able to go to her farm was approached by the accused who came on bike. The accused had promised her that he would give a lift to her farm and took her on the bike.

He had taken her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her. When the aged woman resisted, he had smashed her head with a boulder and later raped her, police said.

The family members of the aged woman, worrying that she didn’t return home, launched a search for her the next day and found her body. Further investigation is on.

20230406-162004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    People asking how to make Holi dishes: Kharge on gas price...

    Pressure mounts on rape accused K’taka Lingayat seer to step down

    Shankar Mahadevan to don the judge’s hat for ‘Sa Re Ga...

    9 top IPS officers transferred in J&K