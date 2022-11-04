INDIA

K’taka man throws out wife, 3-yr-old son on astrolger’s advice

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man for throwing out his wife and three-year-old son over the pretext that the child would bring bad luck to the family after an astrologer told him so.

The astrologer had told the man, identified as Naveen, a resident of Manjunatha Layout in Channapatna city near Bengaluru that the kid was born in ‘Moola Nakshatra’, an astrological belief that would bring bad luck and tragedy for the family.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Naveen’s wife Shruthi in Ramnagar Woman’s police station, police said on Friday.

Naveen and Shruthi were married for three years. The couple had a baby boy in 2020. The boy was named Ruthwik. The child was born on 12.42 p.m. on January 22, 2020. An astrologer had said that the kid was born in Moola Nakshatra and it would bring bad luck to the family.

After the visit to an astrologer, Naveen started harassing his wife and son. All the time Naveen cursed his son for being born under Moola Nakshatra and assaulted his wife.

Shruthi had also told police that Naveen and his family members had asked her to kill her son by pouring petrol and torching him. “Father of Naveen used to say I don’t want this wretched kid and dragged and pushed him around.”

The police have taken up the investigation.

20221104-123206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10-minute delivery platform Zepto partners Zypp Electric

    Pia Bajpiee excited about ‘Lost’ premiere at Chicago South Asian film...

    Mekedatu row: I need not answer TN CM on everything, says...

    Excise duties on petrol, diesel zoomed up despite crude staying below...