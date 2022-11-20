INDIA

K’taka man tries to return to family after conversion, kidnapped

Police in Karnataka on Sunday said that it has launched a probe into the alleged kidnapping of a man who attempted to return to his family after religious conversion.

The man’s wife Ambika and her family members have lodged a complaint in this regard with Yadgir police.

According to the police, Ambika and Sharanappa from Kalaburagi, had married on April 20, 2018.

It is alleged that when Ambika had gone to her parents’ house for the delivery of their baby, Sumaiyya Afreen, who worked together with Sharanappa at an x-ray centre, had forcefully converted him into Islam.

It is also being alleged that his name had been changed and Afreen also got married to him.

However, Sharanappa came back to his family and started living with Ambika.

