K’taka minister meets UP CM Adityanath

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, District in-charge Minister, Ramanagara of Karnataka and Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT accompanied by devotees met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Friday.

Briefing about the visit to Ayodhya and offering of silver brick brought to Ram temple, he said there had been a traditional connection between Ayodhya and Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara.

Narayan also said every action of Uttar Pradesh government had been closely observed by the people of Karnataka and they also demand similar steps to be taken regarding several issues.

The Minister said there was a plan to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta in the lines of temple at Ayodhya and invited Yogi Adityanath to visit Ramanagara once.

Taking into account the religious feelings of the local people, the sacred mud has been collected at Ayodhya will be taken and it will be mixed with the soil at Ramadevarabetta, he added.

20221216-211202

