Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited the house of a student on Saturday who was on the verge of committing suicide over not being able to attend SSLC exams to be held on July 19 and 22.

Suresh Kumar who learnt about the incident reached the house of Greeshma Nayak, a girl student at Alva’s Educational Institution and assured her of help and facilitating her to write supplementary exams which will be held in August so that she need not wait till the next academic year to write the exams.

The incident comes as many students could not register for the exams. These incidents should not happen and an inquiry will be conducted, Suresh Kumar said.

