K’taka Minister rules out privatization of BEML

Putting an end to rumours over Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) factory, located in Kolar district of Karnataka, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday denied any move to hand over the factory to private companies. He said BEML is under Centre’s control and nobody should pay heed to rumours.

Replying to JD(S) MLC Govindraju’s question in the Council, Nirani said khata (deed) for 12,500 acres in BEML’s 16,000 acre land was done. “The Centre has agreed to hand over 3,500 acre to the state government for industrial purposes. We have conducted another drone survey and this report will be submitted to the Union Minister. I will hold talks with the Union Mines Minister in Delhi on March 10 and take the next decision”, Nirani said.

“BEML has 1,149 acres of land. Earlier 979 acre was allotted for industrial area development but the land was not utilised which will be taken back to set up industries. The Centre’s economic affairs department has decided against the closure of the factory. State must adhere to the rules since it comes under the central government,” the Minister said.

Elaborating further, Minister Nirani said that the factory’s additional land will be taken back. “The Centre’s parliamentary committee on economic affairs has decided to withdraw stakes from government owned factories so it will be withdrawn in a phased manner. The 47 per cent stake in BEML will remain, Nirani stated.

Nirani announced that the government has taken steps to promote industries in tier two cities by establishing industrial townships in five divisions across the state.

Replying to JD(S) MLC C.N. Manje Gowda’s query in the Council, Nirani emphasized on the ‘Walk to Work’ concept. He said the Government will allow the setting up of satellite towns near factories. And 85 per cent of developed land will be allotted for industries and the rest for townships.

Reiterating the government’s stand on giving priority to Kannadigas in jobs, the Minister warned of action if industries violate rules. “As per a clause in the 2020-25 Industrial Policy, the individual units must provide 100 per cent jobs in D group and 70 per cent of total jobs to Kannadigas. As per Dr Sarojini Mahishi report, 85 per cent of jobs in the state must go to Kannadigas. We will take action if industries violate this,” Nirani warned.

20220308-190802