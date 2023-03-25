INDIA

K’taka minor girl rape, death case; gang rape suspected, 1 held (Ld)

A minor girl died in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district after being raped, police said on Saturday, adding that the investigation into the victim’s death has revealed that she may have been raped by four persons.

The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The police have recovered a photo taken by one of the accused persons which showed three other persons besides the body of the minor girl.

The police have arrested one Venkatesh in connection with the case and are questioning him.

According to the police, 17-year-old victim, studying in class 12 was raped in an isolated place near the village and she had succumbed to severe bleeding.

The police said that the victim was lured to the spot by the accused persons, who hailed from the same village.

The photo also shows one of the accused lifting the body of the girl and another sitting on the bike. The third accused is seen kicking the bike.

Kaggalipura police rushed to the spot and have taken up the investigation.

The body of the girl has been shifted to the Rajarajeshwari hospital. The police have booked a case under the Pocso Act and are investigating the case. More details are yet to emerge in the case.

