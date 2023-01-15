INDIA

K’taka minor girl’s death: Police find BJP worker’s name in suicide note

The suicide case of a minor girl in Chikkamagaluru district took a curious turn with the police recovering her death note in which she blamed a BJP worker.

The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old student, studying at a Pre-University college. She died on Saturday in a hospital. She had written a suicide note before breathing last.

In the note, she alleged that 25-year-old Hitesh, a BJP worker, enacted a drama that he was in love with, but had cheated her. The girl also stated that he harassed her.

The girl consumed pesticide on January 10 and she was admitted to A.J. Hospital in Mangaluru. The family and relatives of the deceased girl have alleged that the jurisdictional Kudremukh police did not file the FIR against the accused person.

The complaint was finally lodged against the accused only after the intervention of the Superintendent of Police. The parents urged the police to lodge the case under the provision of the Pocso against the accused.

The parents have also objected to the police for not arresting the accused yet.

