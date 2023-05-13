INDIA

K’taka MLAs to be shifted to B’luru resort: Sources

NewsWire
0
0

As celebrations have started within the Congress camp in Karnataka, the party is planning to shift all the winning candidates to a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday, sources confirmed.

Going by the vote count trend, the Congress is set to achieve a majority in the Karnataka Assembly and form the new government.

Congress workers have taken to the streets to celebrate the party’s victory.

The party has asked all the candidates who have secured major leads and their victories to reach Bengaluru by Saturday night and shift to the resort.

The party leadership was earlier considering to shift the MLAs to a Jaipur resort in the eventuality of not attaining majority, the sources said.

Now, the leadership is convinced of attaining majority and the MLAs will be kept in the resort not taking any chances after the experience in Maharashtra, sources stated.

20230513-124004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 yrs after Delhi gang rape: Is the Capital now safe...

    When Thukral and Tagra bite an Apple, and more

    KC Venugopal called to Delhi ahead of Cong prez poll notification

    Mysuru gears up for Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi