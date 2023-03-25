INDIA

K’taka: Modi appeals to voters not to believe in Cong’s guarantee schemes

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an appeal to the voters in poll-bound Karnataka not to believe in the guarantee schemes assured by the Congress.

“Congress leaders are promising guarantee schemes. Himachal Pradesh is an example that guarantee schemes do not work. They made tall promises there and did not give anything in the budget,” he said.

Addressing a mega rally in Davanagere, Modi said the objective of uplifting Dalits and tribals is a priority for the BJP, and to fulfil these obligations, there is a need for clear majority.

“Do you want a stable government,” the Prime Minister asked the gathering, adding, “We have not neglected the Dalits and tribals, nor exploited them. Karnataka has suffered in the past due to opportunist coalition governments.”

“There should be a BJP government with a clear mandate in Karnataka. If majority is not attained, it will not help the state. A stable government is a must. A strong government should be in place for the future of Karnataka,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister maintained that as a double-engine government is in place, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Whitefield Metrolink and other projects could take shape in Karnataka.

“The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had stopped the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Yojna,” he said.

“BJP won the Mayoral elections in Kalaburagi, the hometurf of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The march of victory has begun from there,” Modi added.

Slamming Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Modi referred to the video in which Siddaramaiah is seen slapping a Congress worker and said that those who cannot respect their own workers are talking about respecting the common man.

20230325-230004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gag on POSH cases: After 6 months, Bombay HC says it’s...

    Hijab crisis: No ban on mobiles at educational institutions, says K’taka...

    551 Oxygen Generation Plants to be setup through PM CARES

    All Badals, kin unseated by AAP’s greenhorns