INDIA

K’taka NGO owner gets woman gang-raped, forces her into prostitution

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police have arrested the owner of an NGO and her two associates on charges of forcing a 25-year-old woman into a flesh trade and getting her gang-raped, police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as 36-year-old K. Lakshmi aka Sangeethapriya aka Manjula, a resident of Rajajinagar, Brahmendra Ravan (26), a resident of Malur near Kolar and Santhoshkumar (45), owner of a lodge in Sheshadripuram.

The accused ran an NGO called ‘Nav Bharat’. The victim was introduced to her a few days ago. The accused promised her a job and took her to a lodge in Shivananda circle and locked her up.

The victim was forced, tortured, beaten up to get into the flesh trade. However, the victim somehow managed to get in touch with her friend and revealed her ordeal.

The police conducted raids at the lodge and rescued the woman later. The victim has revealed that she was gang-raped by strangers sent by the accused to the lodge.

The police have booked cases under IPC Section 370 (buying any person as a slave) and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956.

The police said that they will get a detailed statement by the victim regarding the allegations of gang-rape and include charges against the accused in this regard. They said they would also arrest those persons who gangraped the woman. The police have taken up further investigations.

20220821-114605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards...

    R-Day parade: Jal Shakti Ministry’s tableau showcases JJM work in Ladakh

    Malaika Arora shares her diet, fitness regime

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi likely to be new J&K Lt Governor