A nun on Wednesday claimed she has been sexually harassed at a convent in Karnataka’s Mysuru city, and appealed for help, saying she is getting life threats for voicing out her woes.

The nun, who works at a convent for specially-abled children, has released a video regarding excesses on her. She also spoke about about two murders, sexual harassment and corruption taking place in the convent.

The victim feared that she might be forced to get admitted to a hospital for “mental treatment”.

Mentioning the name of three of her female colleagues, she has stressed that if her body is found, it has to be treated as a murder case.

She had written a letter to the State Human Rights Commission. The victim claimed that after she came out with allegations, four men attacked her and admitted to a mental hospital. However, she managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

The school management has denied all allegations, saying the nun is mentally unstable and showing aggressive behaviour since two months.

