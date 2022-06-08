INDIA

K’taka: Nun alleges molestation in convent

NewsWire
0
0

A nun on Wednesday claimed she has been sexually harassed at a convent in Karnataka’s Mysuru city, and appealed for help, saying she is getting life threats for voicing out her woes.

The nun, who works at a convent for specially-abled children, has released a video regarding excesses on her. She also spoke about about two murders, sexual harassment and corruption taking place in the convent.

The victim feared that she might be forced to get admitted to a hospital for “mental treatment”.

Mentioning the name of three of her female colleagues, she has stressed that if her body is found, it has to be treated as a murder case.

She had written a letter to the State Human Rights Commission. The victim claimed that after she came out with allegations, four men attacked her and admitted to a mental hospital. However, she managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

The school management has denied all allegations, saying the nun is mentally unstable and showing aggressive behaviour since two months.

20220608-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers, administration reach agreement in Lakhimpur-Kheri

    Why Umran Malik is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bonus weapon? Williamson provides the...

    As curfew eases, Yogi asks cops to be on vigil

    In Kerala, Nemom will be the cynosure of all eyes