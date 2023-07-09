Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an announcement with zeal addressing couples who are entering into wedlock.

“You need not visit the Sub registrar’s office to get the registration of your marriage done. The provision for online registration of marriages will be done,” he said. He also proposed to enable couples to register their marriages in gram panchayats.

The government also enabled registration of marriage through the Kaveri 2.0 software application. The marriages can also be registered at Bapu Seva centres and Grama One centres.

“Until now, the marriage registrations were done at only sub-registration offices. To bring flexibility in the process, the provision of online submission of applications is provided,” CM Siddaramaiah had announced.

However, the move has angered Hindu activists and the BJP. Soon after the presentation of the budget, the Karnataka BJP unit had objected to the provision. Hindu activists slammed the Congress government that the new measure will help the elements carrying out love-jihad against Hindu young girls and women.

Suryanarayan, All India Bajrang Dal Co-Convenor, while talking to IANS, stated, “On behalf of the organisation, we will surely oppose the decision. Secondly, this system is not good. Thirdly, if we look at the state budget, there are only attempts to appease minorities. Many facilities are made intentionally only for minorities and it is a painful matter.”

“There are poor in many sections and they have been ignored to provide benefits to minorities and it is unfortunate. Along with all these measures, this step of providing an online registration facility for marriages appears to be a conspiracy for carrying out religious conversions. This leads to unrest in the society and parents will face difficulties,” Suryanarayan explained.

“Already friendships are made and people get married after being introduced on Facebook and WhatsApp and most of them end in divorce cases. All families will suffer as marriages will take place without their knowledge. It is being done to encourage religious conversions,” he maintained.

“The government should not implement this and continue the older method in registration of marriages. Parents should be more careful about their sons and daughters. The young women even as they have mutual consent should opt for the earlier method to register their marriages after taking consent from their families. If they ignore parents, family and go forward with online registration of marriages, their tragedy will surely strike them,” Suryanarayan stated.

The number of love-jihad cases will rise following the government’s decision, stated Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik. He urged the Congress government not to allow online registration of marriages.

“Online registration of marriage is conducive for love-jihad cases. The Hindu girls will fall prey in more numbers for love-jihad due to the provision. The proposal for online registration of marriages must be taken back and the previous system must be continued. There is a possibility that few Muslim and Christian youth without the knowledge of parents can register their marriages with Hindu girls online. If those marriages get legal sanction without coming to the knowledge of parents will help love-jihad,” he explained.

There was a provision in the offline registration of marriage for objections if there were any issues. There is no provision for objections in the online registration of marriage and there are more chances for cheating, Pramod Muthalik stated.

“The process of visiting the registrar’s office directly and getting the marriage registered is the proper method. The online marriage registration system should not be implemented at any cost,” he demanded.

