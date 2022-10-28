More than one crore people across Karnataka and overseas took part in ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’ a programme organised on Friday in the run up to the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

People from all sections of the society gathered at fixed locations across the state and sang classical Kannada songs.

Through ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’, respect is shown to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the state government is determined to build a bright future for Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after launching the programme at the Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday, Bommai said today is a golden day for the state of Karnataka as over one crore people have sung six famous Kannada songs simultaneously to strengthen the close bond between all Kannadigas.

“The meaning of these songs is that every Kannadiga must forget everything and sing for Kannada language and this has been proved by the people. These songs were sung in every village, showing respect to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. The Department of Kannada and Culture organised the function most systematically,” he said.

The CM added that it has been one year since Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, but he remains in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas.

In recognition of his contribution to Kannada language, the state government has decided to present the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously to him on November 1. Superstar Rajinikanth has been invited as the chief guest for the event.

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda along with state ministers were present on the occasion.

