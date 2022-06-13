ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

K’taka police arrest actor Shakti Kapoor’s son in drugs case

NewsWire
0
6

Police in Karnataka have arrested Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, for consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru.

According to police, he was arrested while partying at a five-star hotel in the limits of Halasuru police station on Sunday.

The police, after getting a lead, conducted a surprise raid and took 35 persons into custody.

A 25-member police team had conducted raids and took Siddhanth Kapoor, also an actor, and others into custody, according to preliminary investigations.

After medical tests confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs, he was arrested.

Further investigations are on.

20220613-110202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Ihana Dhillon recuperating well after serious accident

    Samantha continued filming ‘Shakuntalam’ despite developing rashes because of jewellery

    Pooja Saini: Big deal for my family that I’m working in...

    Nani unveils teaser from Sree Vishnu-starrer ‘Bhala Thandanana’