Karnataka City Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted inter-state illegal weapon dealers gang and arrested four persons in this connection. The police have recovered country made guns, rifles and bullets from the arrested accused persons.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, CCB stated that, the police have arrested the kingpin Ayaz Ulla (30) and recovered two country made pistols from him. After further investigations, the police have also taken Syed Siraj Ahamad (42), Mohammad Ali alias Shira (32) and Arun Kumara alias Long Kumara (26), who purchased guns from the accused. Three country made pistols, rifles and 19 live bullets were recovered from them.

Ayaz Ulla procured country made guns from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab, and Shirdi in Maharashtra. He sold the weapons and ammunition illegally to anti-social elements. He is also involved in a dacoity case.

Syed Siraj Ahmad, Mohammad Ali alias Siraj and Arun Kumara, the accused persons who purchased guns, have police cases against them.

Further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has appreciated the work of CCB sleuths and stated that they have been appropriately rewarded for their work.

–IANS

