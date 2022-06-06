INDIA

K’taka police arrest rowdy sheeter trading leopard skin

Karnataka police on Monday arrested a rowdy sheeter on charges of trading leopard skin in Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths seized leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh. The police have also seized Rs 8,000 worth of ganja (cannabis) from the accused.

The Organised Crime Wing of the CCB carried out the swift operation in Bharatinagar police station area following a tip off.

The investigation has revealed that the rowdy sheeter was also a drug peddler. He procured and distributed drugs to young men and women as well as students.

The probe also confirmed that the accused transported and sold leopard skin. The police have lodged a case under NDPS Act and the Wild Life Protection Act against the accused person.

The accused is a rowdy sheeter in Bhartinagar police station. There are cases of assault, robbery and drug peddling registered against him.

Further investigation is on.

