K’taka police didn’t fail but media obsessed with stars: Top cop

Madikeri, Oct 3 (IANS) Karnataka DG-IGP Praveen Sood on Saturday asserted that there was never any intelligence failure on part of the police in tackling the drug menace in the state.

Sood is on a tour of various districts as he visited Kodagu district.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, the district headquarters, Sood said that tackling the drug menace or any crime is not a one-day affair and it is a routine affair.

“We taste success most of the time but sometimes failure too. The media is obsessed with stars and that’s why the present drug investigations are attracting a lot of attention. It is not that the police are doing something like this. We have been doing it, but it never caught your (media) attention at this level,” he caustically remarked.

He retorted that the police had never targeted anyone including drugs case involving film stars. “Be it stars or others, we adopt the same attitude towards all suspects,” he claimed.

He asserted that his meeting with district police officials was successful and he directed them to keep a tight vigil on home stays, resorts and hotels where parties are arranged frequently. “Kodagu is otherwise a very calm district. Crime rate is also very low here,” he said.

Rebutting allegations on “police failures”, Sood retorted those who criticise about police failures must also know that the same department strives hard to protect them. “Our policemen stand in rain, chilly cold or hot summer to protect people around them. It is not good to demoralise the force to such an extent,” he shot back.

–IANS

nbh/kr